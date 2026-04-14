Kate Weiser Chocolate to close its Dallas stores

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The Brief Kate Weiser Chocolate is closing its Dallas-area locations after 12 years, citing financial challenges and the seasonal nature of the industry. Retail shops at Trinity Groves and NorthPark will remain open only until current inventory is sold out; online ordering ends on Wednesday. Owner Kate Weiser is focusing on staff placement and family time before announcing her next project; her specific future plans remain unknown.



Kate Weiser Chocolate, a Dallas company known nationally for its impressive chocolates, is closing its doors soon.

What we know:

Kate Weiser Chocolate gained a following after appearing on Oprah's Favorite Things List eight years ago. Founder Kate Weiser has appeared on FOX 4's Good Day several times.

She announced that she and her financial partners decided to close "after 12 years of creating beautiful chocolates and making holiday memories."

She cited the seasonal nature of the business, labor-intensive work, and heavy financial lift over the past few years as the reason for the closure.

What they're saying:

"While this is not the outcome I had hoped for, I am deeply proud of what we created and incredibly grateful for the lessons, relationships, and experiences that came with it. Those lessons are priceless," Weiser said. "I am looking forward to applying those lessons to the next chapter and building something memorable again in the future."

Weiser said she will rest and spend some time with her family before deciding on her next adventure.

She also said she will focus on supporting her team and helping them find new jobs.

What's next:

The Trinity Groves and NorthPark locations are expected to remain open until the last piece of chocolate is sold.

Online ordering will be available through Wednesday.