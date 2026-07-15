DART train crash with box truck disrupts downtown Dallas rail service

article

The Brief A DART train and a box truck collided near the Pearl/Arts District Station in Downtown Dallas around noon on Wednesday, leaving the truck overturned on its side. Commuters should expect major rail delays, with shuttle buses deployed to ferry passengers between Victory, Deep Ellum, EBJ/Union, and Pearl/Arts District stations. The cause of the crash and the status of any potential injuries is still unknown.



A Dallas Area Rapid Transit train was involved in an accident with a box truck in Downtown Dallas.

What we know:

The crash happened around noon on Wednesday in the 2200 block of Bryan Streets, which is near the DART Pearl/Arts District Station.

Images from SKY 4 showed the box truck on its side in front of a DART train.

The occupants of the box truck were originally trapped after the truck overturned. They were able to make it out with help from bystanders before first responders arrived.

Dallas Fire-Rescue confirmed four people were taken to the hospital. At least two of those people were passengers on the train.

What we don't know:

There’s no word yet on the cause of the crash or the extent of everyone's injuries.

FOX 4 is still waiting to hear back from DART.

Big picture view:

DART rail passengers should expect delays in the area because of the incident.

Shuttle buses are being used between the Victory and Deep Ellum and EBJ/Union and Pearl/Arts District stations.