Kansas City celebrating Chiefs’ Super Bowl win captured on weather radar

Fans in Kansas City celebrated the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win so hard that it was picked up on weather radar.

The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20, on Sunday in Super Bowl LIV in Miami. The team overcame a 10-point deficit and had three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to land them the victory. It was also the franchise’s first Super Bowl win since 1970.

As a result, fans in the city had plenty of reasons to celebrate.

The National Weather Service in Kansas City shared that fireworks throughout the area were detected on its radar.

“Here's #KansasCity erupting in celebration, as detected by our radar,” the agency tweeted.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 24, was named MVP, making him the youngest player in NFL history to win the award and win a Super Bowl.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.