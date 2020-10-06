Kamala Harris’ husband campaigns in North Texas with 28 days until election

article

The husband of Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris campaigned in North Texas on Tuesday.

Doug Emhoff spoke at an event for the group Dallas Faith Leaders First Ladies at Friendship-West Baptist Church.

Emhoff, who is a lawyer, talked about leaving his practice to fully support his wife and the Democratic presidential ticket.

“When this came about this was more than about my career -- this was about our country, our nation , our future, our children, our grandchildren, our planet and this was a hard thing to do but the easiest decision to make,” Emhoff said.

Emhoff also met with Jewish community leaders in Dallas during a private event.

Emhoff’s visit came as the Biden-Harris campaign made reservations for $6 million worth of television advertising time in major Texas television markets in the final weeks of the campaign.

Recent polling shows Trump with an average lead of about two to three points, the most narrow lead a GOP presidential candidate has had in the state in decades.

