Kacey Musgraves to perform in Dallas in November

article

East Texas native Kacey Musgraves is set to perform close to home on her upcoming tour.

The "Deeper Well" world tour celebrates Musgraves’ new album coming out in two weeks.

MORE: Things to Do in Dallas

The tour starts in Europe on April 28.

The seven-time Grammy winner has two shows at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on November 22 and 23.

She also has concerts in Houston and Austin.

Featured article

A pre-sale begins on Tuesday.

Tickets will be available to the public next Friday.