Kacey Musgraves to perform in Dallas in November

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Kacey Musgraves performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

DALLAS - East Texas native Kacey Musgraves is set to perform close to home on her upcoming tour.

The "Deeper Well" world tour celebrates Musgraves’ new album coming out in two weeks.

The tour starts in Europe on April 28.

The seven-time Grammy winner has two shows at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on November 22 and 23.

She also has concerts in Houston and Austin.

A pre-sale begins on Tuesday.

Tickets will be available to the public next Friday.