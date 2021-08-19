Juvenile male suspect arrested for 6-year-old River Oaks girl’s death

article

Police are investigating the death of a 6-year-old girl in River Oaks, west of Fort Worth.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the little girl as Isabella Courtney. Records indicate she died Wednesday evening at the hospital.

The River Oaks Police Department has not yet released any details about what happened but said a male juvenile suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect will likely face a homicide charge, police said.

There’s no word on if the girl and the suspect were related.

