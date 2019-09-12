Jury in Amber Guyger murder trial expected to be seated on Friday

The judge in Amber Guyger's murder trial expects to seat a jury for the high profile case on Friday.

About 400 potential jurors who submitted questionnaires last week will be questioned Friday by the defense and prosecution.

Each side can use 10 challenges to strike jury candidates, but not on the basis of race or gender.

The judge intends to seat 12 jurors and four alternates, unless she determines a fair and impartial jury cannot be seated.

In that case, she could grant the defense request for a change of venue.

Guyger, a former Dallas PD officer, was off duty when she killed her upstairs neighbor, Botham Jean.

She told police she entered his apartment by mistake, and shot him thinking he was intruding in her apartment.