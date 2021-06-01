Expand / Collapse search
June 1 marks official start to 2021 Atlantic hurricane season

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 57 mins ago
Hurricanes
FOX 5 DC

June 1 marks official start to 2021 Atlantic hurricane season

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1 and one of the names for this year has already been used.

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1 and one of the names for this year has already been used.

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Ana already formed in May, using the first name on the list for 2021. The next named storm this season will be named Bill.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. The updated seasonal averages are 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.

The full list of storm names is:

- Bill

- Claudette

- Danny

- Elsa

- Fred

- Grace

- Henri

- Ida

- Julian

- Kate

- Larry

- Mindy

- Nicholas

- Odette

- Peter

- Rose

- Sam

- Teresa

- Victor

- Wanda

The National Hurricane Center encourages everyone to take steps to be better prepared for a hurricane. Click here for resources to get you and your family ready for the 2021 hurricane season.