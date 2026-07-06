July 4 fires damages multiple Fort Worth homes

The Brief Fort Worth officials are investigating whether Fourth of July fireworks sparked several house fires on Saturday night. Two residents were treated for injuries (burns and smoke inhalation), while one firefighter was treated on-scene for heat exhaustion. The official causes of the blazes on both Curzon Avenue and 7th Avenue remain under investigation.



Fire investigators are working to determine if fireworks caused several house fires in Fort Worth on the Fourth of July.

Curzon Avenue Fire

What we know:

One of the fires happened in the 5500 block of Curzon Avenue near Highway 377 on Saturday night.

Neighbors reported seeing a group of people setting off fireworks in the middle of the street. Not long after the fireworks were set off, a nearby home caught fire.

One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns. At least four people were displaced.

A firefighter was also treated on the scene for heat exhaustion.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

7th Avenue Fire

Photo courtesy @origamees

What we know:

Firefighters also battled a blaze that consumed several structures on 7th Avenue on Saturday night.

The Fort Worth Fire Department got several 911 calls about both a commercial and a residential fire. Some callers said two houses were on fire.

The firefighters arrived to find a residence that was engulfed in flames, with several nearby structures also burning.

One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Photo courtesy @origamees

What we don't know:

The fire department hasn’t released any other details about the fire, and the cause is still unknown.