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July 4 fires damages multiple Fort Worth homes

By
FOX 4
Fort Worth
Updated July 6, 2026 3:52 PM CDT Published July 6, 2026 3:30 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Fort Worth officials are investigating whether Fourth of July fireworks sparked several house fires on Saturday night.
    • Two residents were treated for injuries (burns and smoke inhalation), while one firefighter was treated on-scene for heat exhaustion.
    • The official causes of the blazes on both Curzon Avenue and 7th Avenue remain under investigation.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fire investigators are working to determine if fireworks caused several house fires in Fort Worth on the Fourth of July.

Curzon Avenue Fire

What we know:

One of the fires happened in the 5500 block of Curzon Avenue near Highway 377 on Saturday night.

Neighbors reported seeing a group of people setting off fireworks in the middle of the street. Not long after the fireworks were set off, a nearby home caught fire.

One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns. At least four people were displaced.

A firefighter was also treated on the scene for heat exhaustion.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

7th Avenue Fire

Photo courtesy @origamees

What we know:

Firefighters also battled a blaze that consumed several structures on 7th Avenue on Saturday night.

The Fort Worth Fire Department got several 911 calls about both a commercial and a residential fire. Some callers said two houses were on fire.

The firefighters arrived to find a residence that was engulfed in flames, with several nearby structures also burning.

One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. 

Photo courtesy @origamees

What we don't know:

The fire department hasn’t released any other details about the fire, and the cause is still unknown.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Fort Worth Fire Department.

Fort Worth