July 4 fires damages multiple Fort Worth homes
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fire investigators are working to determine if fireworks caused several house fires in Fort Worth on the Fourth of July.
Curzon Avenue Fire
What we know:
One of the fires happened in the 5500 block of Curzon Avenue near Highway 377 on Saturday night.
Neighbors reported seeing a group of people setting off fireworks in the middle of the street. Not long after the fireworks were set off, a nearby home caught fire.
One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns. At least four people were displaced.
A firefighter was also treated on the scene for heat exhaustion.
What we don't know:
The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.
7th Avenue Fire
Photo courtesy @origamees
What we know:
Firefighters also battled a blaze that consumed several structures on 7th Avenue on Saturday night.
The Fort Worth Fire Department got several 911 calls about both a commercial and a residential fire. Some callers said two houses were on fire.
The firefighters arrived to find a residence that was engulfed in flames, with several nearby structures also burning.
One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.
Photo courtesy @origamees
What we don't know:
The fire department hasn’t released any other details about the fire, and the cause is still unknown.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Fort Worth Fire Department.