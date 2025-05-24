Julión Álvarez AT&T Stadium show postponed after singer denied entry to US

article

The Brief Mexican singer Julión Álvarez's sold-out Arlington concert Saturday was postponed due to U.S. visa issues. Álvarez stated his work visa was unexpectedly canceled, preventing his entry for the AT&T Stadium show. The reason for the visa cancellation is unknown; the concert will be rescheduled, and tickets honored.



Popular Mexican singer Julión Álvarez had to postpone his sold-out concert in Arlington, Texas on Saturday after he was unable to enter the U.S. due to visa issues.

Julión Álvarez unable to enter country

What we know:

Promoters announced the postponement on Friday, saying that Álvarez was unable to enter the country due to "unforeseen circumstances."

In a post on Instagram, the singer explained that his work visa had been canceled.

Nearly 50,000 tickets had been sold for the May 24 show at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Promoter CMN and Copar Music say that they are working to reschedule the show as soon as possible, with all previously purchased tickets being honored for the new date.

Anyone who cannot attend the new date will receive details about how to get a refund.

The "Póngamonos de Acuerdo" and "Te Hubieras Ido Antes" singer was set to launch his 4218 Tour in the U.S.

No tour dates had been announced.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is not clear why Álvarez's visa was revoked.

What they're saying:

"It’s a situation that is out of our hands. That’s the information I have and what I can share," Álvarez said in the video. "I apologize to all of you, and if God permits, we will be in touch to provide more information."

Previous visa issues

The backstory:

Álvarez played in Los Angeles in April, marking his return to the United States after his work visa was canceled in 2017.

A statement from the U.S. Treasury claimed Álvarez, along with several others, had connections to a drug trafficker and cartels.

The singer was removed from the sanctions list in 2022 and regained his visa.