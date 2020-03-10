Judge agrees to recount of missed Dallas County primary ballots

article

A judge on Tuesday authorized the Dallas County Elections Office to recount Super Tuesday votes from 44 electronic machines.

Elections administrator Toni Pippins-Poole requested the recount after finding discrepancies between the number of voters and the number of votes counted from those machines.

Officials said during testimony on Tuesday that about 8,000 votes were not counted and included in the official results due to the failure of some election judges to turn in thumb drives from 44 vote centers throughout the county. The uncounted votes were about six percent of total votes cast on Super Tuesday.

The equipment used to cast and record votes is new and last week’s election was only the second time the machines were used in Dallas County.

The elections office says it will conduct additional training for future elections to reduce confusion over how to use the machines.

The recount will occur Wednesday morning at the elections office and representatives from both parties will be there to witness the process. It’s not known if the results of any races will change.

