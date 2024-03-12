Judge denies Corinth mom custody of 2-year-old son: 'Mommy did everything she could'

A judge denied a North Texas mother from regaining custody of her son after a lengthy battle with Child Protective Services.

The debate is over the child's medical care. CPS got involved when the mother left the hospital against medical advice.

Corinth mom Josyln Sanders was denied the outcome she was hoping for. A judge ruled her 2-year-old son will not be returned to her custody at this time.

It was an entire day of testimony. For more than four hours, Sanders answered a barrage of questions from both her attorneys and the state.

The CPS adversary hearing was to determine custody for 2-year-old Josiah Sanders after he was removed from his mother’s care nearly three months ago.

Tuesday’s court questions focused on Josiah’s medical history, multiple treatment plans recommended by his doctors for conditions including vitamin deficiencies, significant weight loss, and a severe rash that spread over most of his body.

In December, a visit to Children’s Medical Center set in motion a chain of events that removed Josiah from his mother’s custody. She and her attorneys strongly believe CPS acted negligently and made several false statements.

Despite Tuesday’s ruling, Sanders says she is not giving up the fight to be reunited with her little boy.

"I want to tell my son, Josiah, that I love him, and I miss him, and Mommy did everything in her absolute power to bring him back home today, and I want him to know that," she said.

The judge, while denying Sanders’ son be returned to her, also admonished Sanders. He said she was not credible as a witness, and it is in the best interest of her son that he remains in the current custodial situation the state has ordered.

The court mentioned services being offered to Sanders to help with her being able to better care for her son. She said she looks forward to hearing more about what’s being offered.