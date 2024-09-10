Family of Dallas boy, 14, killed while walking to school pushes for more pedestrian safety

The Brief 14-year-old Jonathan Ayala was killed last week while walking to Boude Storey Middle School after being hit by a car. Police say the car passenger, James Grant, hit the driver, causing her to lost control and hit Jonathan. Jonathan's family says the street where the crash happened is dangerous for students walking to and from school. They hope the city adds a sidewalk or other safety measures. The school will hold a vigil and balloon release this Saturday beginning at 4:30 p.m.



The family of a Dallas ISD middle school student who was hit and killed on his way to school is speaking out.

14-year-old Jonathan Ayala’s family hopes their tragedy will remind everyone to pay attention behind the wheel, especially during the time kids are walking to school.

In this unusual case, it is the passenger and not the driver facing a murder charge. FOX 4 has learned the passenger charged has been in trouble with the law before.

Elias Ayala never imagined a brief conversation Friday morning with his little brother, Jonathan, would be his last. He had just turned 14 years old.

"I was out of town for his birthday. I told him we would take him out Saturday," Elias recalled.

On Friday around 8 a.m., Dallas police say a driver lost control on South Marsalis Avenue at East Ledbetter Drive in East Oak Cliff.

According to an arrest affidavit, car passenger James Grant demanded money from the driver, attempted to reach into her purse and then hit her in the face. She lost control and hit and killed Jonathan.

Featured article

Elias also for his mother, who speaks Spanish.

"I think both should be charged," Elias translated. "If you are behind the wheel, you are responsible to be aware of your surroundings."

The driver stopped at the scene. She is not facing any charges.

The passenger ran away. Police found Grant at a nearby bus stop and charged him with murder.

Jonathan's family hopes his story can be a wake-up call to drivers and also the city.

They say the section of Marsalis is dangerous for the many kids walking to and from school about a half mile away. There is no curb to protect pedestrians.

"See if they can do a sidewalk there or something so it can be safer for kids and everybody," Elias said.

Grant had previous run-ins with the law. Public records show his charges include assault of a public servant and aggravated robbery. He also had an active warrant out of Austin for possession of a controlled substance.

An online fundraiser set up for Jonathan's funeral expenses has raised $13,000.

Boude Storey Middle School is planning to have a gathering to remember Jonathan at 4:30 p.m. Thursday with a balloon release scheduled for 5:30 p.m.