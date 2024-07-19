Johnson County boy shoots, kills father for assaulting mother, witnesses say

article

A Johnson County boy is in the custody of his grandparents after shooting and killing his father on Wednesday.

Johnson County sheriff's deputies say they received a call from a woman in Lilian on Wednesday.

She told law enforcement that her husband had been shot.

She told investigators the 48-year-old assaulted her. She said her son grabbed a handgun from inside the home and shot his father in the back.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators spoke to family members, witnesses and the juvenile boy, whose age has not been released.

The boy was released to his grandmother, according to Johnson County.

The shooting is still under investigation.