Johnson County sheriff arrested by his own deputies, now faces new charge for lying to Grand Jury

The Brief Johnson County Sheriff Adam King is scheduled for an arraignment today on a new felony charge of aggravated perjury, stemming from allegations that he lied to a grand jury. The perjury charge is in addition to prior felony and misdemeanor counts for sexual harassment and retaliation against multiple female employees at the sheriff's office. King, who is on administrative leave, gained notoriety for his initial August arrest by his own deputies and being booked into his own county jail.



Johnson County Sheriff Adam King is scheduled to appear in court today after prosecutors added a third charge of aggravated perjury to his existing indictment on sexual harassment and retaliation allegations.

The new charge stems from allegations that King lied to a Grand Jury.

Sheriff Charged with Lying to Grand Jury

What's New:

King is scheduled for an arraignment at 9 a.m. Thursday on all charges.

The Star-Telegram reports King is accused of falsely telling the Grand Jury he did not change the work schedule of one of his accusers after she came forward with allegations of sexual harassment.

The court appearance was originally set for the previous charges of sexual harassment and retaliation.

Sexual Harassment Allegations

Dig deeper:

The sheriff was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday on a new charge of aggravated perjury, in addition to misdemeanor abuse of office/official oppression by sexual harassment and two felony counts of retaliation against a witness.

The accusations against King span more than 18 months and came to light during an extensive investigation by the Texas Rangers that began about six weeks ago. The indictment accuses King of sexually harassing multiple female employees at the sheriff’s office.

Specific allegations include telling female subordinates they needed to wear makeup to work and making comments about their weight, clothing, and physical appearance. He also allegedly offered benefits or perks to married women who agreed to spend time with him. King allegedly remarked to one woman that if she kept losing weight, he would "do ungodly things to her." When that same woman wore white slacks to work, King allegedly commented, "Back in my younger days, you wouldn’t want to know what I did to women wearing white pants." During a weekly, all-female teatime event he hosted, he allegedly told subordinates, "Don’t tell people/your husbands sheriff puts his cream in your tea."

The court documents also state that King retaliated against the two employees who reported the harassment, including threatening to have one woman arrested.

The backstory:

King was arrested in August on the initial charges. Records show he was arrested by his own deputies and booked into his own jail before posting bond.

At the time of his initial arrest, King put himself on administrative leave. Captain Ben Arriola is currently serving as the acting sheriff.