Johnson County roof collapse injures 3 firefighters

Published  March 20, 2025 9:50am CDT
Johnson County
ALVARADO, Texas - Three firefighters were hurt when a mobile home roof collapsed on them in Johnson County.

The firefighters were responding to a house fire around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday near Alvarado, south of Fort Worth.

After the roof collapsed, two firefighters managed to climb out on their own. The third needed help.

All three went to the hospital but were later released.

One has minor burns. The two others have minor injuries.

The injured firefighters are from the towns of Kenne and Joshua.

There was no one inside the burning home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Johnson County Office of Emergency Management.

