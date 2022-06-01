Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial: The most memorable moments

Johnny Depp’s $50-million libel trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard has drawn millions of viewers online and sparked heavy public debate surrounding claims made during the six weeks in court.

Testimony throughout the trial provided an ugly glimpse into the couple's seemingly toxic relationship and captivated the public, with some fans even camping out and spending tens of thousands of dollars for a chance to witness the court proceedings in person.

RELATED: Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Verdict reached after weeks-long trial

A jury on Wednesday eventually ruled in favor of Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, vindicating his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage.

The jury also found in favor of Heard, who said she was defamed by Depp’s lawyer when he called her abuse allegations a hoax.

Jury members found Depp should be awarded $10.35 million in damages, while Heard should receive $2 million.

The verdicts bring an end to a televised trial that Depp had hoped would help restore his reputation, though it turned into a spectacle of a vicious marriage. body. Throughout the trial, fans — overwhelmingly on Depp’s side — lined up overnight for coveted courtroom seats. Spectators who couldn’t get in gathered on the street to cheer Depp and jeer Heard whenever either appeared outside.

Depp sued Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." His lawyers said he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name.

Here are some of the most-viewed and shocking moments from the trial:

Jury sides with Depp on lawsuit, Heard on counterclaim

A jury on Wednesday ruled in favor of Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, vindicating his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage.

The jury also found in favor of Heard, who said she was defamed by Depp’s lawyer when he called her abuse allegations a hoax.

Jury members found Depp should be awarded $10.35 million in damages, while Heard should receive $2 million.

Jury forgets to fill out damages section of verdict form

At the moment the world was about to hear the verdict of the trial, the judge was forced to send the jury back to deliberate after they entered the courtroom and reportedly forgot to fill out the damages section of the verdict form.

Witness testimony about Johnny Depp’s manhood prompts awkward laughter

In late April, Depp’s bodyguard Malcom Connolly was asked if he had ever seen his employer’s penis. Connolly’s response prompted an uproar of awkward laughter from everyone in the courtroom, as well as plenty of meme-worthy material which circulated all over social media.

"I think I would remember if I’d seen Mr. Depp’s penis," Connelly said in response to a question asked during his cross-examination.

The awkward question was asked in reference to Depp and Heard’s reported trip to Australia in 2015 in which Depp’s finger was severed in a fight between the two.

Witness vapes on camera while giving testimony

Alejandro Romero, a concierge at the Los Angeles building where Depp and Heard lived, testified on April 27 about his interactions with Heard and other people at the apartment building. Romero, who complained about wanting to be done with this case, told the jury he saw no bruises on Heard.

Depp appeared to smile and chuckle during the testimony, which was recorded while Romero sat in a vehicle. He was also seen vaping at one point during the testimony (around 18:29 in the above YouTube video).

After Romero’s deposition ended and the jury was sent to a break, the judge noted: "That was a first, I’m sorry... I’ve seen a lot of things, but I’ve never seen that."

It was nail polish, not blood

On April 29, Depp testified that during one fight with Heard, she allegedly used nail polish to pose as blood on a napkin and claimed that Depp had broken her nose. Depp claimed he never touched Heard’s nose.

Depp said when he retrieved the "bloody" napkin from the garbage, he found it was nail polish.

Amber Heard vs. perjury

There were many moments in the trial in which Depp’s team pointed out contradicting testimony from Heard and other witnesses.

On May 17, Heard was reminded by Depp’s attorney that she is under oath and could be charged with perjury if proven that she is lying.

The attorney then confronted Heard with evidence that she added a new detail to an abuse allegation she levied against Depp during her direct testimony.

Amber on tape: "suck my d---" to Johnny

On May 17, a tape featuring Heard was played during her cross-examination in which she appeared to verbally attack Depp, hurling numerous insults at the actor. In one of the clips, Heard can be heard telling the actor to "suck my d***" repeatedly.

In the same audio, Depp can be heard calling Heard a "spoiled f***ing brat."

Camille Vasquez vs. Amber Heard: 'Your lies have been exposed'

Throughout the closely-watched trial, there were some contentious moments between Heard and Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez — who has since become an internet sensation for a no-nonsense approach in the courtroom.

During one cross-examination on May 26, Vasquez told Heard that her "lies have been exposed," to which Heard entered an emotional plea, denying the allegations claiming she hasn’t "lied about anything."

Vaquez brought up Heard’s testimony that Depp trashed their trailer after a night out, apparently contradicting the testimony of Morgan Knight, the trailer park manager.

Knight testified that it was in fact Heard who was the one yelling at Depp and causing a scene.

"I don’t know who that guy was or if he had any involvement in this. I know a lot of people have come out of the woodwork to be involved," Heard said.

Camille responded, "So you’re accusing Mr. Knight of committing perjury?"

The two preceded to enter an intense courtroom showdown in which Vasquez pointed out that the trailer park manager testified that the trailer wasn’t trashed at all.

Depp tells Heard she ‘will not see my eyes again’

Heard's cross-examination on May 16 began with Depp's attorney confirming with Heard that the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star has never looked at her once throughout the trial. Heard agreed.

Depp's attorney then played a tape of Depp telling Heard that she "will not see my eyes again." Depp's attorney then accused Heard of continuing to abuse Depp publicly, even after filing the restraining order.

Clinical psychologist testifies on Heard’s mental health

Shannon Curry, a forensic physiologist hired by Depp’s legal team, testified on April 26 and claimed that Heard suffers from a borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder.

Curry said test results on Heard showed a number of characteristics, including tending to have inner hostility and rage, externalization of blame, and can often be very judgmental of others while remaining self-righteous.

Heard has claimed she was the victim of domestic violence.

Johnny Depp vs. tabloid

It was a viral moment seen all over social media: Depp going head-to-head against Heard’s lawyer, Ben Rottenborn.

During cross-examination of Depp, Rottenborn brought up a long list of tabloid headlines that reported on Depp’s past of drug use and debauchery.

Depp became both amused and frustrated as Heard's attorney went through a number of tabloid stories written about the actor before Heard's op-ed in the Washington Post, which is the basis for the lawsuit. At one point while reading the story headlines, Depp sarcastically complimented the attorney for reading the headline very well.

TMZ bombshell

Morgan Tremaine, a former TMZ employee, testified in Depp's defamation trial against Heard about the leak of information related to Heard filing a restraining order against Depp and a video showing Depp smashing cabinets at their home.

Tremaine testified that TMZ received the video of Depp smashing cabinets and it was quickly put up on their website. Tremaine said the only way it would've been posted so quickly was if it was sent directly by the copyright owner, which in this case was Heard because she took the video on her phone.

Heard has denied that she tipped off news outlets about the fact that she obtained a temporary restraining order after filing for divorce from Depp in 2016. Heard alleged Depp abused her in that application — and Heard was photographed by paparazzi leaving the courthouse with an apparent bruise on her cheek.

Depp’s lawyers have said she sought publicity about her abuse allegations to falsely damage his reputation.

Judge rejects Amber Heard's demands for dismissal

On May 3, the judge presiding over the lawsuit rejected Heard’s motion to toss out the case.

Judge Penny Azcarate said that enough evidence had been presented by Depp’s lawyers to provide sufficient reason to continue with the case.

"If there is a scintilla of evidence that a reasonable juror could weigh, then the matter survives a motion to strike," Azcarate said.

The judge added that there was "evidence that jurors could weigh that the statements were about the plaintiff, that the statements were published and that the statement was false, and that the defendant made the statement knowing it to be false or that the defendant made it so recklessly as to amount to willful disregard for the truth. The weight of that evidence is up to the fact finders."

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this story. It was reported from Los Angeles.