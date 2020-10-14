Job search requirement returning in November for unemployed Texans

article

Out of work Texans who have been given a pandemic pass will soon have to prove they are looking for work.

The requirement by the Texas Workforce Commission was suspended when the pandemic began.

There was talk about bringing it back over the summer but then Texas saw a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in July.

Now the TWC said the work search requirement is returning on Nov. 1 with the documentation due when applying for benefits on or after Nov. 15

Unemployed Texans will have to prove they have made at least three attempts to find a job per week.

“Work search is a federal requirement to receive unemployment benefits,” TWC spokesman Cisco Gamez explained in an online video. “Some examples of how to accomplish work search activities include searching for work on WorkinTexas.com or other job search sites, attending and participating in a virtual job fair, completing a job application and submitting the application, creating a resume or uploading a resume to an online job board, completing and passing a free online metrics course on Nov. 1 or after can also be considered a work search activity.”

TWC encouraged people to get started by visiting WorkinTexas.com.

