JFK files released: Read the full documents

The Brief 80,000 pages of previously classified documents connected to JFK's assassination have been released. Kennedy was shot and killed in Downtown Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963.



New documents related to John F. Kennedy's assassination have been released after an executive order by President Donald Trump.

Kennedy was shot and killed while his motorcade traveled through Dealey Plaza in Downtown Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963.

The assassination has been a point of interest for historians and conspiracy theorists over the last 60 years.

The National Archives posted approximately 80,000 pages of documents on its website Tuesday afternoon, consisting of 1,123 individual PDFs.

The files were prepared by a team underneath U.S. Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard.

Gabbard posted on social media that more files are still in the process of being digitized and will be released at a future date.

Gabbard says there are additional documents that have still been withheld because they are under court seal or protected through other means.

The Director of National Intelligence says that her team is working with the Department of Justice to get those documents unsealed, but that much of the information has already gotten out.

Some of the documents that were released include information about Lee Harvey Oswald's travels to Finland and other places prior to the assassination. One of the documents features an assessment from a former KGB agent, who said they did not believe Oswald was ever controlled by the Russian agency after reviewing volumes of files. Several files focus on surveillance efforts in Cuba and Mexico prior to Kennedy's death that are seemingly unrelated to the shooting. Other documents include follow-ups to requests for information to remain classified in the past.