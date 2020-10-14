Expand / Collapse search

Jetpack spotted flying near LAX for second time in weeks

Updated 18 hours ago
FOX 11 Los Angeles

Air traffic control audio released of Oct. 14 incident 

LOS ANGELES - For the second known time this year, a jetpack was seen flying close to commercial airplanes near Los Angeles International Airport.

Around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, the FAA said a China Airlines crew reported seeing what appeared to be a person on a jetpack at an approximate altitude of 6,000 feet. 

RELATED: New information released by FBI in LAX jetpack incident

China Airlines flight crew spots possible jetpack near LAX

The jetpack was spotted about seven miles northwest of LAX. 

The FAA has alerted local law enforcement and will be looking into the report. 

Back on August 31st, an American Airlines pilot reported seeing a mystery person in a jetpack flying in the path of incoming jets. 

RELATED: Mystery jetpack man flying by commercial pilots at LAX may have been a mannequin on a drone

Both jetpack sightings are under investigation. It's unknown if today’s incident is related to the one over the summer. 

