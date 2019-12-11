Jersey City shooting suspects also killed man in Bayonne, official says

article

Authorities on Wednesday identified a man and a woman as the attackers behind a wild shootout with police in Jersey City that left several people dead a day earlier.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal identified the attackers David N. Anderson, 47, and Francine Graham, 50, who were both found dead inside a kosher supermarket along with three civilians.

The violence began at a cemetery where Anderson and Graham killed Detective Joseph Seals of the Jersey City Police Department. Then Anderson and Graham drove a stolen U-Haul to the supermarket where they killed three people and fired on responding police officers for more than an hour.

Authorities believe that Anderson and Graham were behind the killing of a man whose body was found inside the trunk of a Lincoln Town Car in neighboring Bayonne over the weekend, Grewal said. The man, Michael Rumberger, 34, of Jersey City, had head wounds, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

Anderson was a one-time follower of the Black Hebrew Israelite movement and had hate posts on his social media page, the New York Post reported.

