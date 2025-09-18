Plano man charged with making ‘terroristic threats’ to NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani

article

The Brief A man from Plano has been charged with making "terroristic threats" against New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. The threats, which were allegedly made in June and July via voicemails and written messages, contained violent, anti-Muslim language and references to Mamdani’s family. Jeremy Fistel faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the top charge.



A man from North Texas has been charged with making terroristic threats against a New York City mayoral candidate, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.

Message reads: ‘Go back to f-- Uganda’

What we know:

Jeremy Fistel, a 44-year-old Plano resident, was arraigned on Thursday a 22-count indictment after allegedly leaving four separate voicemails and written messages threatening New York City mayoral candidate and Queens Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani.

Officials said the threats began in June and continued through July.

"As alleged, the defendant threatened an elected official by leaving a series of increasingly alarming anti-Muslim messages with the office of Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani. The defendant told the assemblyman to go back to Uganda before someone shoots him in the head, to keep an eye on his house and family, to watch his back every second until he leaves America, and that he and his relatives deserve to die," explained Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Zohran Mamdani, New York City mayoral candidate

Dig deeper:

In one message from June 11, Fistel allegedly left a voicemail saying, in part, "Hey Zohran, you should go back to f--ing Uganda before someone shoots you in the f--ing ghead and gets rid of your whole fcking family, too. You piece of s-- Muslims don’t belong here."

In another message from June 18, Fistel allegedly said Mamdani was not welcome in New York or in America and told him to "Go on and start your car. See what happens…yeah, keep an eye on your house and your family. Watch your f--k back every f--k second til you get the f--k out of America." The message also said, "And check your beeper, too, terrorist f--k. Beep beep."

What's next:

Fistel is officially charged with four counts of making a terroristic threat as a hate crime, four counts of making a terroristic threat, seven counts of aggravated harassment in the second degree as a hate crime, and seven counts of aggravated harassment in the second degree.

If convicted of the top charge, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

He is expected back in court in New York on Nov. 19.

Terroristic threat and hate crime

What they're saying:

Mamdani thanked the DA’s office for taking the threats seriously, saying they reflect "a broader climate of hate that has no place in our city."

He reassured the community that both his office and campaign are safe, adding, "We cannot and will not be intimidated by racism, Islamophobia, and hate.

The other side:

FOX 5 New York reporter Stephanie Bertini caught up with Fistel as he was leaving court.

When Bertini attempted to ask if he had anything to say about the charges, he remained silent and pushed through reporters, at one point nudging Bertini on the wrist.

Jeremy Fistel and his attorney as he was leaving court. (WNYW)

His lawyer then told the press to "let him walk," adding that he believes the DA is "seriously overcharging this case" and that Fistel is entitled to his opinions and free speech.

The lawyer also questioned the charges, asking, "Is every crime against every person and every religion a hate crime?"