JCPenney to close Tarrant County warehouse and lay off nearly 300 workers

By
Published  June 6, 2025 12:23pm CDT
Business
A JC Penney store (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

    • A JCPenney warehouse in Haslet, north of Fort Worth, is shutting down.
    • Nearly 300 workers were notified that they'll lose their jobs between August and November.
    • The company is reportedly still struggling to fight inflation, reduced foot traffic, and economic pressures on core customers.

DALLAS - North Texas-based retailer JCPenney is planning to shut down one of its warehouses in Tarrant County and lay off those who work there.

What we know:

The company said it is closing its warehouse in Hazlet, north of Fort Worth.

According to a notice filed with the Texas Workforce Commission earlier this week, the warehouse’s 296 employees will be let go in stages between August and November.

The warehouse is expected to fully shut down around Nov. 1.

What they're saying:

"Closing the facility was a difficult decision. We thank you for the time and effort you have dedicated to JCPenney," the company said in the notice letter to employees.

Dig deeper:

JCPenney emerged from bankruptcy in 2020 but continues to fight inflation, reduced foot traffic, and economic pressures on core customers.

In January, the company merged with several other brands, including Aéropostale, Brooks Brothers, Eddie Bauer, Lucky Brand and Nautica.

The new umbrella company Catalyst Brands is still headquartered in Plano.

Eight JCPenney stores across the country were closed in May due to "expiring lease agreements" and "market changes," according to FOX Business.

None of those stores were in Texas.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Texas Workforce Commission and FOX Business.

