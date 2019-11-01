JC Penney adds fitness studio, café to concept store in Hurst

JC Penney will open a new kind of store in North Texas on Friday to see if it can rescue the sinking company.

The Plano-based retailer remodeled the store at the North East Mall in Hurst. It now has a fitness studio, video game lounge and café.

The concept store will also offer classes such as cooking, style and makeup workshops. It will have interactive mirrors in dressing rooms that allow shoppers to request that an employee deliver a different size or style.

And for parents, the new store has a clubhouse where children can watch movies or work on arts and crafts.

FOX Business reported JC Penney had a net loss of $48 million last quarter so the Hurst store is no-doubt an opportunity for the store to revamp itself.

The grand opening is set for 9 a.m. Friday.