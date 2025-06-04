Dallas Rep. Jasmine Crockett announces run for House Oversight Committee leadership position

The Brief Dallas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett announced her bid on Tuesday to become the Ranking Member of the U.S. House Oversight Committee. Crockett, currently Vice Ranking Member, stated the country faces an "existential crisis" under the current administration, vowing to hold the Executive Branch accountable. She is one of several Democrats running for the position, with the election scheduled for June 24.



Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-Dallas) announced on Tuesday that she is running for a leadership position on the U.S. House Oversight Committee.

Crockett posted a public letter to formally announce her run to become the Ranking Member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

The committee's last ranking member, Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., died May 21 after battling cancer. He was elected to the position in 2023.

Crockett currently serves as the Vice Ranking Member.

"These are not normal times—and this cannot be a business-as-usual moment," Crockett wrote in a post on social media along with a letter announcing her run.

"Our country is in an existential crisis driven by an out-of-control Executive with a flagrant disregard for our Constitution, our way of governance, and our very way of life as citizens of a democratic republic," Crockett said in her letter to House Democrats. "The Administration has refused to respect congressional authority, abide by lawful judicial orders, or respond to public outrage."

"The magnitude of these unprecedented times warrants a resistance and tactics never before seen. We must pull back the curtain on the unmitigated chaos under Trump 2.0 and translate our findings to the American people in a way they can digest," she continued.

Crockett also praised the achievements of the Biden administration.

What is the House Oversight Committee?

The House Oversight Committee is responsible for holding the executive branch of the federal government and President Donald Trump accountable in Congress.

The ranking member of a House committee leads the members of the minority party.

Who is running for Ranking Member of House Oversight Committee?

Crockett is one of several names to announce a run.

Robert Garcia of California, Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts and Kweisi Mfume of Maryland have also declared their candidacy.

The election is scheduled for June 24.