Dallas Rep. Jasmine Crockett says she 'absolutely' would take IQ test against Pres. Trump

Dallas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett said she would be willing to take an IQ test against Donald Trump.

Crockett made the comments while making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night.

During the appearance, Crockett talked about the president, Elon Musk, and what Democrats need to do to win over voters.

Pres. Trump calls Rep. Crockett a "very low-IQ person"

The backstory:

Last month, Rep. Crockett called Texas Gov. Greg Abbott "Governor Hot Wheels" during a dinner for the Human Rights Campaign.

When asked about the comments during a radio interview, President Trump called Crockett a "lowlife" and a "very low-IQ person."

Rep. Crockett responds to Trump

What they're saying:

Kimmel brought up the "low-IQ" comments to Crockett on Tuesday night.

The late-night host asked the lawmaker if she would be willing to take a public IQ test head-to-head against the president.

"Absolutely," Rep. Crockett responded.

Kimmel also played a clip of Trump calling Crockett a "new star" in the Democrat Party at the National Republican Congressional Committee dinner earlier this month.

"This new star, Crockett. How about her? Is that real? Are they serious about that? That’s their new star? If that’s their new star, they’re in serious trouble," Trump said. "I mean, this is — Crockett! Oh man, oh man. We’ve done a job, but they’ve totally lost their confidence, and it’s a hard thing when you lose your confidence, but they have. They’ve taken a lot of beatings and now they’re going to rely on Crockett to bring them back."

Rep. Crockett said it was the first time she had actually listened to the clip.

"It says a lot when you’re supposed to be the leader of the free world, and you’re worried about a sophomore in the House. I’m just saying," she replied.

Rep. Crockett on message from Democrats

Kimmel also asked Rep. Crockett about what the message should be from the Democrats to the American people.

The Congresswoman says the focus should be on speaking authentically about the issues facing the country.

"I don't think that policy is what we need to be fighting about, because, guess what, nobody can tell you what Donald Trump's policies were at all," she said. "I think that people are voting for who they feel like is being honest with them, even if they don't like what they're saying."