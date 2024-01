article

Janet Jackson is coming back to North Texas as part of her upcoming tour.

Jackson is set to perform at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on July 25.

The stop is one of nearly three dozen shows planned for her 2024 "Together Again" tour.

Rapper Nelly is set to open on all the dates during the tour.

General ticket sales begin Friday.

A pre-sale began Wednesday morning.