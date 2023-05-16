Expand / Collapse search

Jamie Foxx rehabbing in Chicago after health scare: TMZ

Published 
Entertainment
FOX 4

TMZ: Jamie Foxx moves to rehab facility

Actor Jamie Foxx is on the move and so are Britany Spears' sons. TMZ's Harvey Levin joined Good Day to give an update on both celebrities.

Actor, singer and comedian Jamie Foxx is out of the hospital and in a rehab facility after a health scare last month, according to TMZ.

At this time, it is not known what condition sent Foxx to the hospital in Atlanta in late April.

TMZ's Harvey Levin joined Good Day on Tuesday morning to talk about the star's health.

Levin says that the 55-year-old Foxx is now at a high-end medical rehab facility in Chicago.

"It is considered one of the best in the country. It specializes in traumatic brain injuries, spine injuries," Levin said. "Nobody is really talking about what specifically this is."

Levin says that Foxx's family, including his two daughters, came to visit him at the center over the weekend.

"What we are told is the recovery is going well," Levin added.

Extra: Jamie Foxx's condition seems to be improving

A big film festival kicks off today, an Oscar winner takes on a new role, and a mystery medical health scare -- Good Day had a lot to cover with North Texas native and Extra correspondent Rachel Lindsay.

Foxx, who grew up in Terrell, Texas, has not been seen since the health scare. 

At the time, Foxx was filming in Atlanta for his film "Back in Action," alongside Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.

Jamie was recently replaced on FOX's "Beat Shazam" by guest hosts Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne because of his medical issue.

Foxx's daughter, Corinne, posted on Instagram late last week that her father has been out of the hospital "for weeks" and played pickleball. 

On Monday, FOX announced a new music game show starring Jamie and Corrine called ‘We Are Family.’ The show is expected to premiere in 2024.