Jalapeño-Pistachio Pesto Ravioli with Rabbit-Rattlesnake Sausage Recipe

Jalapeño-Pistachio Pesto Pasta with Rabbit-Rattlesnake Sausage Recipe:

Ingredients:

Jalapeño-Pistachio Pesto:

½ pound spinach leaves, or about 2 cups

1 cup basil leaves

½ cup shelled roasted pistachios

2 cloves garlic

½ cup grated parmesan

1 cup extra-virgin olive oil

3 jalapeños - roasted, peeled and seeded

Salt and pepper, to taste

Pasta Dough:

2 cups super-fine or instant flour

10 egg yolks

¼ cup ice-cold water

1 teaspoon salt

Ravioli Filling:

Two 19-ounce cans cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

1 egg yolk

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

½ cup grated parmesan

Kosher salt, to taste

Egg wash, for brushing

To assemble:

20 ravioli

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 minced shallots

4 to 5 large cloves garlic, minced

¼ cup unsalted butter

6 tablespoons chicken stock

6 tablespoons white wine

2 T finely grated parmesan cheese

2 T finely chopped flat leaf parsley

¼ lb rabbit and rattlesnake sausage

For the Jalapeño-Pistachio Pesto, in a food processor, combine spinach, basil, pistachios, garlic, parmesan, olive oil, jalapeños, and salt and pepper to taste until combined.

For the pasta dough, place flour in the bowl of a standing mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. With the mixer running on low, slowly add 1 egg yolk at a time until all yolks have been added. Add as much cold water as needed to have the pasta dough come together. Switch to a dough hook attachment and mix until the dough comes together in a ball around the dough hook. Remove dough from mixer.

Divide pasta dough into 4 equal portions, kneading each portion lightly until smooth. Working with 1 ball of dough at a time and leaving the other portions covered under a clean kitchen towel, roll out the dough, then fold, and repeat rolling and folding for a total of 3 times.

Fit the standing mixer with a pasta roller set to #8 for ravioli: Working 1 portion of dough at a time, roll the dough through the pasta roller. Cover pasta sheets with a clean kitchen towel until ready to use.

For the filling, in a food processor, pulse the beans, egg yolk, vinegar, parmesan, 1 cup Jalapeño-Pistachio Pesto and salt to taste until a smooth paste forms.

To make the ravioli, use a 3-inch fluted ring mold to make 30 rounds from the pasta sheets. Spoon about 2 tablespoons ravioli filling into the center of each round. Gently brush the edge of each round with egg wash and fold over in half to create a mezzelune shape. Transfer ravioli to a parchment-lined baking sheet.

To assemble the dish, bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add ravioli and cook for 3 minutes until heated through.

In a large skillet over medium heat, add ¼ cup olive oil, saute shallots and garlic until garlic is toasted. Add sausage and cook an additional minute, stirring frequently. Add white wine and reduce by half. Add chicken stock and continue cooking until reduced and thickened. Add whole butter and whisk until incorporated. Add cheese, parsley, and ravioli to the pan and toss gently to coat. Transfer to serving bowls and garnish with additional cheese and parsley.

