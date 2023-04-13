Jake Paul, UFC star Nate Diaz fight coming to Dallas

A boxing match between YouTube star/influencer/amateur fighter Jake Paul and former UFC star Nate Diaz is coming to Dallas this summer.

Paul and Diaz will fight at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on August 5th.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 30: Jake Paul celebrates after defeating AnEsonGib in a first round knockout during their fight at Meridian at Island Gardens on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Expand

The fight is contracted for eight rounds at 185 pounds.

Paul has called to fight Diaz on several occasions in the past in interviews and on social media.

Paul (6-1) suffered the first boxing defeat of his career in February, losing to boxer Tommy Fury.

"Now, the world thinks I am vulnerable, when all I am is more focused than ever," said Paul in a statement. "Nate Diaz is considered one of the most bad-ass fighters of all time, but he and his team have been running their mouths for too long."

The 37-year-old Diaz went 21-13 in his UFC career.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 10: Nate Diaz prepares to fight Tony Ferguson in a welterweight fight during the UFC 279 event at T-Mobile Arena on September 10, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The pay-per-view event can be watched on DAZN.

Paul's last fight had more than 800,000 pay-per-view purchases.