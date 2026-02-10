Stars goalie Jake Oettinger ready to help Team USA win gold in the 2026 Winter Olympics

The Brief Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger will be in Milan, Italy as part of Team USA Hockey in the 2026 Winter Olympics. Oettinger sat down with FOX 4's Jeff Kolb on what the opportunity to play for his country means to him. He also discussed his very-public benching in last year's Western Conference Final, and how that shaped him into a better player.



Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger was only 12-years-old the last time the NHL took part in the Olympics. Now, he'll get the chance to help Team USA win their first gold medal in the event since the Miracle On Ice in 1980.

Oettinger sat down with FOX 4's Jeff Kolb ahead of the team's departure to Italy for this year's Winter Olympics.

A golden opportunity

Oettinger isn't going to the Olympics alone. Alongside his Team USA teammates, he's bringing his family, including his 3-month-old son Rhodes, with him to Milan for a once in a lifetime experience.

"I'm just trying to go over there and play as well as I can and enjoy every second," Oettinger told Kolb. "It's a dream come true once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. So just trying to soak it all in."

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 17: Jake Oettinger #30 of Team United States warms up before the 4 Nations Face-Off between Team Sweden and Team United States at TD Garden on February 17, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Did Oetter think he'd be here 12 years ago when he moved from Minnesota to Michigan to be part of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program?

"Never in a million years would you have thought that this would happen. I mean, I moved away from home because I wanted to play hockey in college and, you know, the NHL seemed like a million miles away," Oettinger said. "Now that everything that I've done has led me to this point, you know, it makes all the sacrifices feel worth it. Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought I'd be an Olympian and to say that is really cool."

One BU legend to another

The goaltender for Team USA the last time they won gold at the Winter Olympics? Jim Craig, who, like Oettinger, played his college hockey at Boston University. Oettinger says he got to chat with Craig before his trip to Milan.

"Just met him briefly and had a Zoom call with him and a bunch of other USA goalies. I just remember being like, how did I get into this group of guys? I felt like I shouldn't have been in that room," Oettinger said. "You want to be there one day, and it's just crazy that now I'm in those shoes."

Learning from the bench

Oettinger told Kolb his benching in Game 5 of last year's Western Conference Final helped him grow into a better player, one that's ready to help represent the United States at the Olympics.

"It helped me grow in a lot of ways," Oettinger said. "And obviously, hoping I can get back to that point again in my career and obviously step up and play well. And what better stage and opportunity to show that you can. You know, play on the biggest stage in the Olympics."

DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 29: Corey Perry #90 of the Edmonton Oilers scores a goal on Jake Oettinger #29 of the Dallas Stars during the first period in Game Five of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center

He's still using it as motivation to grow.

"Things happen to you that you can't control. And yeah, I think you just learn a lot about, you know, who you are as a person, the people around you, the people that have your back. A lot of good things came out of it. Now it's up to me to make sure it doesn't happen again," Oettinger continued.

A star-studded squad

Oettinger is one of three goalies on the USA Hockey roster. The other two are Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets and Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins. Hellebuyck, a three-time Vezina Trophy-winning goalie, was the starting goalie during last year's 4-Nations Face Off, an event Oettinger also participated in.

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Jeremy Swayman #1, Connor Hellebuyck #37 and Jake Oettinger #30 of Team United States pose for photographs during training on day three of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey

All three goalies could see time during the group stage. Who will start for Team USA during the elimination stage? Oettinger says he's not sure.

"Yeah, there's been no message at all. Just haven't heard much," Oettinger told Kolb. "I'm just hoping I get the chance to play. And if I play to my best of my abilities and they wanna keep me going, then great. If not, I did everything I could. If I get a chance, I gotta go make it count."

For now, Oettinger isn't worried about playing time. All he's thinking about is playing with and against the best competition in the world, and hopefully, wearing a gold medal around his neck by the time all is said and done.

"I think that's what every athlete dreams about. I think I want to win a Stanley Cup, and I want a win a gold medal in the Olympics," Oettinger continued. "And that's our ultimate goal. And I think USA Hockey is at a point where anything less than that is a failure. So I'm just hoping I can contribute any way I can and enjoy every second of it."