Dallas police are asking for help from the public to track down a suspected murderer.

24-year-old Jaedon Stallworth is wanted on a murder warrant for allegedly killing a man earlier this month on Southwell Road in Northwest Dallas.

Jaedon Stallworth (Courtesy: Dallas Police)

Javoski Dawson, 31, was shot and killed on April 11.

DPD asks anyone who knows Stallworth's location to call 469-843-3665.