Former Plano private school teacher accused of grooming, sexually assaulting student

A former private school teacher in Plano is out of jail on bond accused of sexually assaulting one of his students.

Jacob Allred is charged with child grooming, a third-degree felony.

Police say one of his students reached out to her parents claiming Allred made advances toward her at Great Lakes Academy in Plano and sent her explicit messages on a chat app.

Plano police were made aware of the allegations earlier this month.

The 15-year-old victim came forward to her parents, and the family immediately went to the Plano Police Department. She handed over screenshots of their conversations, and they were extremely graphic.

Tuesday, former high school teacher Jacob Allred was booked into the Collin County jail and charged with child grooming. Hours later, Allred bonded out.

Allred taught at Great Lakes Academy, a private school in Plano, for more than four years.

Tuesday, the school sent parents this email revealing Allred has recently resigned due to his arrest.

During an interview with police in early January, a 15-year-old student at Great Lakes Academy told investigators her ninth-grade teacher, Allred, first pulled her into the school library in October and admitted he had feelings for her.

Two weeks later, the teenager said Allred added her on the app, Discord.

In an arrest warrant affidavit FOX 4 obtained, the student went on to say Allred would ask things like "the color of her underwear and talk about "his sexual desire for her."

Also on the app, she said Allred would tell her what to wear and share more explicit details about his feelings.

By November, the teen said things got physical. That lasted through the holiday break.

Plano police issued a search warrant for Allred’s phone earlier this month, but they say he wasn’t cooperative, even leaving the building when police showed up at Great Lakes Academy.

Eventually, detectives got Allred’s phone, and they found communications that supported the allegations against him.

Tuesday, Allred is back home in Blue Ridge, according to his bond requirements. He posted bond, which was set at $25,000.

Police couldn’t confirm if there may be additional victims but can confirm Allred was in communication with other students on the Discord app.