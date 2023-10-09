Israel attack hits home for North Texas residents with relatives overseas

The deadly fighting between Israel and Hamas militants have left nearly 1,600 people dead.

Among those, at least 11 Americans have been confirmed among the victims.

There are many in North Texas with family and friends in Israel.

Organizations and individuals are working to send aid to the war victims while trying to make sure their loved ones and friends are safe.

"It’s denial, shock and then just anger. Frustration very quickly and a commitment to action," said Igor Alterman, the President and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas.

The initial shock of the surprise Hamas attack on Israel over the weekend has turned to action for Alterman.

His parents are in Israel.

"Thank God, they’re physically safe. As you can imagine they’re watching news nonstop, they’re running to the shelters," Alterman said.

The CEO says his family has been avoiding airstrikes as sirens ring out.

"There were several sirens. Their neighbors knocked on their door in the morning and told them you know, ‘Do you know where the shelter is?’ And they had no idea," he said.

Alterman's parents have made a couple of trips to a shelter.

He says they don't live in a house with a special protection room, which he says are common in Israel.

"So the only rescue that they have is to run across and find shelter," Alterman said.

The CEO says his nephew is in the middle of the war.

"My nephew has been drafted it hits home very close to a lot of people," he said. "It’s a lot of phone calls but also we’re working. We’re putting our minds on what needs to get done. Just see the horizon in front of us and keep moving."

Alterman is also staying focused on the work he's doing with the Jewish Federation here in Dallas.

"Most importantly in these first hours of war we are working with an Israel Trauma Center Coalition which is pretty much a conglomerate of emergency responses as it relates to mental health," he said.

Many who work at the Federation also have close relatives caught up in the war.

"They’re personally affected. I told you my story. I hear stories from them about their nephews their sons-in-law, immediate relatives now in Gaza fighting terrorism," Alterman said. "Hamas is a terrorist organization, it’s an Iran-backed terrorist organization that was very clear with its intentions. Its intentions are to seek terror and kill Jews."

Alterman shares what hope for Israel looks like in this hour.

"It has always been pretty clear and articulate. Jewish people want a small Jewish state of their own," he said. "It’s the only place in the Middle East that is a democracy where you can be a practicing Christian, a practicing Muslim and a practicing Jew. You don’t see that outside of Israel."

Many others who work at the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas have family in Israel too.

Alterman says they're working, constantly fearful of bad news via a phone call or text.