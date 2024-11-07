Is the Starbucks app down?

article

On the day Starbucks rolls out their holiday menu and cups, the company experiences an outage of the order ahead and pay feature on its app.

According to the company, the outage is temporary. Customers can still order inside or at the drive-thru.

Also on Thursday, the company will no longer charge extra for customizing beverages with non-dairy milk (soy, oat, almond and coconut). Substituting non-dairy milk in a handcrafted beverage is the second most requested customization by Starbucks customers.

The holiday menu, cups and charge revision were rolled out to all company-owned stores in the U.S. and Canada.