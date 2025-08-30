Irving wrong-way crash leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured
IRVING, Texas - A wrong-way driver died after crashing head-on into another vehicle on State Highway 114 in Irving late Friday night.
What we know:
Irving police said the crash happened on SH 114 near the west city limits.
A vehicle that was heading east in the westbound lanes of the highway collided head-on with another vehicle.
The wrong-way driver died at the scene.
The other driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
What we don't know:
The names of the two drivers have not yet been released because police are still working to notify their family members.
Police did not say whether they suspect alcohol or any other factors were involved.
The Source: The Irving Police Department's media affairs department provided information for this story.