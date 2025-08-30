Irving wrong-way crash leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured

article

The Brief A wrong-way driver caused a head-on crash on Hwy. 114 in Irving late Friday night. Police said the crash caused catastrophic damage to both vehicles. The driver who caused the crash died at the scene. The driver in the second vehicle is in critical condition.



A wrong-way driver died after crashing head-on into another vehicle on State Highway 114 in Irving late Friday night.

What we know:

Irving police said the crash happened on SH 114 near the west city limits.

A vehicle that was heading east in the westbound lanes of the highway collided head-on with another vehicle.

The wrong-way driver died at the scene.

The other driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

The names of the two drivers have not yet been released because police are still working to notify their family members.

Police did not say whether they suspect alcohol or any other factors were involved.