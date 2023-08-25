Irving police's 'Snake Whisperer' captures 8-foot python that escaped from home

An Irving police officer who captured a massive python is now being called the "Snake Whisperer" by his colleagues.

Officer Steve Burres came to the rescue of a woman who spotted the snake while trying to get into her car.

The woman reached out to police and Officer Burres answered the call. The police department says he handles many wildlife calls, especially snakes.

Body camera video shows Officer Burres grabbing the 8-foot-long snake and putting it into a truck.

Police say the snake, named Ms. Bonnie, escaped from a home in the area.

Ms. Bonnie was taken to a wildlife rehabilitation sanctuary because snakes over six feet are illegal in the City of Irving.