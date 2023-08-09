Irving resident dies from West Nile Virus

article

A woman from Irving is the first person to die because of the West Nile Virus in Dallas County this season.

Dallas County Health and Human Services said she lived in the 75061 zip code.

No other details about her were released because of privacy and confidentiality reasons.

"It’s very sad to report the first West Nile Virus death this season," said Dr. Philip Huang, Director of DCHHS. "This again reminds us how important it is to protect against mosquito bites that can carry multiple diseases like WNV. Mosquito activity remains high in Dallas County, and we recommend residents follow the Four Ds during this time of the year."

Those Ds include wearing insect repellent with DEET, dressing in long, loose and light-colored clothing when outdoors, draining standing water and avoiding activities during dusk and dawn.

Dallas County has reported at least five human cases of West Nile so far this season.

There have been two deaths reported in Texas.