Irving Police searching for attempted kidnapping suspect

The Brief On September 14, an unknown suspect attempted to kidnap a woman at Shady Grove Trail Park in Irving. Police do not have the suspect identified. They have released surveillance video of the suspect and are asking for the public to help identify him. Residents were surprised a well-lit park located across from an elementary school could be the location of an attempted kidnapping.



Irving residents are concerned after an attempted kidnapping occurred in a nearby park, and police haven't identified the suspect.

Irving attempted kidnapping

What we know:

Irving Police say an attempted kidnapping occurred around 8:20 p.m. on September 14 at Shady Grove Trail Park.

The suspect attempted to take a woman who was walking along a trail near the park.

Security footage captured the suspect running across a parking lot and across West Shady Grove Road.

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What we don't know:

Police have not identified the suspect, and we don't know the name of the woman he attempted to kidnap.

He's described as a white male in his mid-to-late 20s, 5'5" tall with black hair and an unkempt beard.

"It scares parents"

Local perspective:

Rene Sage, who lives near where the incident occurred, says it's strange to see such an attempted crime happen nearby.

"They have lights here, so they welcome people to come at night."

Karla Avila's child goes to Townley Elementary School, near where the incident occurred. She's worried about safety near the school.

"It scares parents."

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Irving Police Det. Kenneth Edwards at kedwards@irvingtx.gov or (972) 721-2429.

Anonymous tips can be left at IDPcrimetips@irvingtx.gov or (972) 273-1010.