Irving police investigating vehicle vandalism at Las Colinas apartment complex

Irving police are investigating a number of reports of vehicles being vandalized in a Las Colinas apartment complex.

Police say at least one vehicle was stolen this week. Residents are worried about their safety.

Glass litters the fifth floor of the parking garage at the Fountain Pointe apartment complex on Las Colinas Boulevard in Irving. Irving police say multiple cars were broken into overnight.

Christopher Hayes doesn’t want his face shown for safety reasons, but he told FOX 4 his car was stolen a few days before this incident.

"It’s starting to happen too often," he said.

FOX 4 spoke to another victim off-camera. Nothing was stolen from her car, but it cost $230 to fix her broken window. She asked the complex if it would help pay, but she hasn’t heard back.

Both residents say the parking garage gate that’s supposed to be closed has been open recently.

FOX 4 called the apartment complex leasing office about this. They told us it’s installing a new security system but wouldn’t provide any further details.

Hayes hopes it’s more effective.

"Just trying to figure out how we can have better security. Trying to prevent this from happening again," he said.

The complex has security cameras on the fifth floor of the garage. FOX 4 asked if they were working and caught anything. The complex said they couldn’t share that information.

In the meantime, Hayes urges his neighbors to be more cautious.

"It doesn’t matter if you’re in a nice community. A thief is a thief," he said.