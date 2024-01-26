Irving okays $6M upgrade of Toyota Music Factory

Irving City Council approved a $6.3 million redevelopment of the plaza and outdoor stage next to Toyota Music Factory and Alamo Drafthouse.

The property managers can also receive $25 million in reimbursement for renovating the shopping and retail spaces around the plaza.

The investment will be funded through sales tax revenue from the development.

The goal is to add more artwork, signs and access points.

"Irving’s Toyota Music Factory is about to usher in a new era of entertainment for North Texas," said Mayor Rick Stopfer in a statement. "Already a resounding success with an award-winning amphitheater, world-class entertainment, and international cuisine, the planned redevelopment of the plaza and outdoor areas will reinvigorate the entire space, bringing an even more spectacular and dynamic visitor experience."

The city says the development had its best year for sales in 2023.