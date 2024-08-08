16-year-old boy with autism missing in Irving

article

Irving police are searching for a missing 16-year-old who may be in danger.

Israel Trujillo was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Trinity Park Apartments in Irving.

He’s described as being about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a black Polo shirt with blue jeans when he disappeared.

Police consider Trujillo an endangered missing person because he has autism.

Anyone with information about Trujillo is asked to call the Irving Police Department or 911 immediately.