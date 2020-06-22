Irving firefighter prepares for kidney transplant after discovering fiancée is a perfect match

article

Firefighter Nick Franco woke up to a loud surprise Sunday. Fire engines rolled down the street to celebrate him finding a match for a kidney transplant.

Franco looked for a kidney for two years before meeting his now-fiancée, Tracye Valladeres, who is a match.

“I actually met Tracye out of the blue had nothing to do with this and Tracye said she wanted to give me a kidney and was a match. It’s all a miracle,” Franco said.

Valladeres said there was never any doubt about donating her kidney.

“Once I found out that I was a perfect match I was all for it, and I got my family and friends blessing,” said Valladeres. “I’m sure the good Lord above have a lot to do with putting this together.”

The transplant was delayed due to the pandemic but will finally take place Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

Franco hopes to shorten the recovery process, so he can return to serving his community.