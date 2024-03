article

Several people have been injured in a multiple vehicle crash in Irving Thursday afternoon.

Four cars and an 18-wheeler were involved.

Some of the injuries are being classified as severe.

Featured article

The wreck happened at about 4 p.m., along southbound State Highway 161, at Walnut Hill Lane.

As the lanes were shutdown, several drivers managed to make their way to the frontage road.

It is not yet clear what caused the crash.