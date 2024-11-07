Traffic Alert: Truck carrying cement block strikes I-635 overpass in Irving

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Courtesy: Irving Fire

Irving police are dealing with a large backup on I-635 after a tractor trailer carrying a large cement block struck an overpass.

The incident happened on I-635 west at the N MacArthur Boulevard overpass.

No injuries have been reported.

SKY 4 captures images of debris on the roadway.

The overpass will be closed until TxDOT can make an assessment.

635 has also been closed at MacArthur.

Irving police say they do not have an estimated time for the road to reopen.

Several cars were seen cutting across grass on the side of the highway.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.