IRS: Tax return filing deadline for Texas taxpayers is June 15

The IRS is reminding Texas taxpayers the deadline to file their 2020 federal income tax return is June 15, 2021.

The deadline was extended to June due to the February winter storms to give taxpayers more time to file their individual and business 2020 tax returns and make payments without penalties and interest, regardless of amount owed.

"Individual taxpayers who need additional time to file beyond the June 15, 2021 deadline can request an extension until Oct. 15," said IRS spokesman Michael Devine. "The IRS can’t process extension requests filed electronically after May 17, 2021 so they need to print and mail Form 4868, Application for Automatic Extension of Time To File U.S. Individual Income Tax Return."

Businesses that need additional time to file income tax returns must file Form 7004.

The IRS is also reminding taxpayers that an extension gives them until Oct. 15 to file but does not grant an extension of time to pay taxes due.

The IRS says it automatically identifies taxpayers located in the covered disaster area and applies filing and payment relief, however, affected taxpayers who reside or have a business located outside the covered disaster area should call the IRS disaster hotline at 866-562-5227 to request this tax relief.

Taxpayers who live and work abroad also have until June 15 to file their tax returns as part of the normally granted automatic two-month extension.

For more information about deadlines to file a 2020 federal income tax return, visit the official IRS website.