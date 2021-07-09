Iraq war veteran surprised with mortgage-free home in Royse City

article

An Iraq war veteran was surprised with a fully paid for forever home in Royse City.

U.S Army Specialist John Endsley, his wife Kelli and their five children thought they were still in the interview process to receive a house from Operation Finally Home.

Instead, they were surprised with a groundbreaking ceremony on a plot of land they'll own once their new house has finished construction.

Endsley says he can’t thank organizers enough for such an amazing gift.

"I feel like I'm dreaming right now, but there is good in the world," he said. "And the people that pulled this off, the people that brought everything together, they are an example of that and my family will be forever grateful."

Endsley was honorably discharged after a tour in Iraq when he began suffering from hearing loss, chronic pain and PTSD.

His family's home is mortgage-free, thanks to Operation Finally Home, local builder Signature Homes and MA Partners.