Investigators: Man tried to set Fort Worth hotel clerk on fire during robbery attempt

Fort Worth arson investigators are looking for the man who they said tried to set a hotel clerk on fire during a robbery attempt.

It happened Sunday night at the Budget Host Inn in the 3700 block of Tanacross Drive on the north side of Fort Worth.

Investigators said it started out as a robbery attempt. Then surveillance video shows the suspect pouring some sort of liquid out on the counter and some of it spills over into where the clerk is.

The suspect apparently said he was going to set the clerk and the building on fire if his demands weren’t met.

The video shows him igniting the liquid and it instantly bursts into flames.

Fort Worth fire officials said the clerk did suffer some burns from the fire but he is expected to be okay.

The suspect took off and is still on the run. Arson investigators hope someone in the public will recognize him.

Surveillance cameras did capture a picture of his face as he was walking through the parking lot. He left the hotel in a white, four-door car that investigators believe is a Honda Accord with a sunroof and rear spoiler.

Anyone with information should contact the Fort Worth Fire Department at 817-929-8735 or Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS to remain anonymous.