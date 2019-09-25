Investigator calls parking at Amber Guyger’s apartment ‘confusing’

The Texas Rangers sergeant who investigated the Amber Guyger case was cross-examined by the defense Wednesday.

Ranger Sgt. David Armstrong admitted he too parked on the wrong floor at the Southside Flats while investigating the case. He called the layout of the parking lot “confusing" and said numerous other residents he questioned admitted trying to unlock the wrong apartment.

Guyger, a former Dallas police officer, said she shot her upstairs neighbor, Botham Jean, last year after she mistakenly went into his apartment thinking it was hers. She claims she thought he was an intruder.

Ranger Armstrong testified the entryways to the building on both the third and fourth floors are very similar with little floor identifiers. He also said Jean’s and Guyger’s apartments had the exact same layout with the TV and couch in the same place.

On Tuesday, Armstrong was questioned by the state about Guyger and Jean’s keys fitting into his lock. He said a red light flashed when Guyger’s key was inserted into the lock and a green light flashed when Jean’s key was inserted, meaning her key would not have unlocked his door.

On Wednesday, Armstrong revealed that Jean’s door was faulty, which is why it wasn’t completely closed on the night of the shooting. The screws on the strike plate of the door had been torqued so tightly it bowed the metal plate out.

Outside the presence of the jury, Armstrong said believes Jean was about 13 to 15 feet away from Guyger when she shot him. Armstrong also said he does not believe there is even probably cause that Guyger committed a crime.

“I believe that she did perceive him as a deadly threat,” he said.

However, Judge Tammy Kemp refused to allow that testimony after the state objected to Armstrong giving an opinion.

Recap

Tuesday was an emotional day in court that included Guyger's 911 call after the shooting and body camera video showing other offers performing CPR on Jean. Guyger wiped away tears as the 911 call was played for jurors and Jean's family had to leave the room as the body camera video showed his final moments.

Prosecutors used that video and the 911 call to suggest Guyger cared more about losing her job than saving Jean's life.

In the video, Guyger is seen pacing, insisting she made a mistake as other officers took turns doing CPR. Officer Michael Lee testified he told Guyger to stay back since she was involved in the incident.

The jury also heard emotional testimony from Jean's neighbors who said they did not hear any verbal commands before the gunshots.

Evidence presented Tuesday also confirmed Guyger did not have any drugs or alcohol in her system at the time of the shooting.

Guyger is expected to testify in her own defense.

