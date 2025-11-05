International expert astounded Dallas might demolish City Hall

The Brief An Australian architecture professor urged Dallas to save its iconic City Hall building, calling it an internationally known symbol of the city and democracy. The professor was "astounded" to learn the Dallas City Council is considering abandoning the I.M. Pei-designed modernist structure due to maintenance issues, which could lead to its demolition. The City Council will hold a public comment session on Wednesday, November 12th, regarding the proposal to find a new location for city staff.



A prominent professor of architecture in Australia told FOX 4 that Dallas should save its symbolic city hall building.

The professor, here for a tour, says he was astounded to learn what the city was considering.

An international perspective

What they're saying:

FOX 4 met with Australian architecture professor, Michael Jasper, while he was here touring the internationally renowned Dallas City Hall building with his family.

Michael Jasper

For years professor Michael Jasper has taught his architecture students in Australia about Dallas's statement city hall building, but he'd never seen it in person until his visit Tuesday.

"It's both a symbol of democracy and a symbol of the city of Dallas, an internationally known example of modernist architecture and civic architecture," said Jasper. "It's so impressive."

He made the trip from down under to visit family. The first thing on his agenda was to tour the iconic Dallas city hall.

"It's in beautiful condition," said Jasper. "Dallas is so lucky to have this."

Facing the wrecking ball: The Local Debate

Local perspective:

While searching for the tour hours, he learned that the Dallas City Council is considering abandoning it due to years of delayed maintenance, which would also likely lead to its demolition, to make room for new development by the city's new convention center.

"Astounded, it is a symbol of Dallas' rebirth, after the assassination of John F. Kennedy, part of a redevelopment initiative in the late 1960s which looked around, has come to fruition," said the architecture professor.

Before designing Dallas City Hall, Jackie Kennedy had selected the up-and-coming architect I.M. Pei to design the JFK Memorial Library in Boston.

Learning from I.M. Pei

Dig deeper:

Jasper worked for Pei, after he was a renowned architect.

"He was famously the architect for the Louvre expansion and Pyramid. I had the fortune to work with I.M. Pei during that period of the Grand Louvre project. He was an exceptional architect," he said.

I.M. Pei

Jasper told FOX 4 what it was like to finally see Dallas City Hall in person.

"Approaching the building from the street is inspiring. Its scale, its presence, that was the intent of the architect I.M. Pei and the city who commissioned him, to have a presence and to celebrate the city and its governance," he said.

A model for civic architecture

Jasper says one of city hall's biggest assets is this plaza, designed as a place for public assembly.

"One of the things I teach my students as to why this building is a model and symbol for good civic architecture, is significant open space, a beautiful plaza in the front," said Jasper. "We talk about the importance of building a symbol of freedom, civic presence, and democracy.

Dallas City Council's timeline

What's next:

On Wednesday, November 12th, the Dallas City Council will hear public comment before deciding if staff should move forward with developing a list of sites the city could lease or buy. Staff would then report back no later than February.